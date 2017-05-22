ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performers send prayers following reports of explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

(@katyperry/Twitter)

Artists like Cher and Katy Perry are taking to Twitter to share their prayers following reports of an explosion and multiple fatalities outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.




Related Topics:
entertainmentexplosioncelebritysocial mediatwitter
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television
Rachel Lindsay talks 'Bachelorette' season, being 1st black star
The Trend: Cher performs at Billboard Music Awards
Ballerina Michaela DePrince talks extraordinary challenges
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UK police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
New Jersey Transit agent accused of selling fake tickets
Show More
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos