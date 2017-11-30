ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Wahlberg leaves another massive Waffle House tip

Donnie Wahlberg cheers during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP Photo)

A Waffle House employee in Indiana said Donnie Wahlberg left a total of $1,000 in tips. It's not the first time he's done it.


Kassandra Rhea, of Indianapolis, posted about the celebrity's generosity on her Facebook page, noting that he was "the nicest person ever." She explained that he left a tip that included $600 for Rhea and $200 each for two of her coworkers.

Wahlberg himself posted about going to a Waffle House on the same night. He said he went after seeing a Celtics game.


Wahlberg also made a huge donation at a Waffle House in North Carolina in July, surprising employees with a $2,000 tip and tickets to his New Kids on the Block concert.

"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote about the July tip.

