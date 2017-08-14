ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Good Morning America' meteorologist Ginger Zee announces she's pregnant, again!

(Heidi Gutman/ABC)

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee made a big announcement on Good Morning America on Monday morning, and she did it with a weather map.

After talking about the solar eclipse, Ginger said there would be a special phenomenon happening only on the GMA weather map.

"The Southwest, right about here, and then this area, right about here, are going to have a shadow from my belly," she explained, demonstrating on the edges of the map. "Because I'm pregnant."

She also tweeted a sweet photo of her first child, Adrian, saying he can't wait to hold his little brother.

Ginger said she's due in February.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilygood morning americagmaweatherABC News
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
