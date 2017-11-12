ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94, AP reports

(Evan Agostini)

NEW YORK --
Gossip columnist Liz Smith, whose mixture of banter, barbs, and bon mots about the glitterati helped her climb the A-list as high as many of the celebrities she covered, has died.

Literary agent Joni Evans told The Associated Press she died in New York on Sunday of natural causes. She was 94.

For more than a quarter-century, Smith's column - titled "Liz Smith" - was one of the most widely read in the world. Its success was due in part to Smith's own celebrity status, giving her insider access.

She started her own column at the New York Daily News in 1976. Known as the "Dame of Dish," Smith helped usher in the era of celebrity journalism in print and television. Her reporting on Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce made front-page news.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentobituarycelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lottery opens for free tickets to Disney's 'The Lion King'
'Star Trek' actor George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
Two bad movies in one review
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged with manslaughter after cab driver hit with hockey stick
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Fast-moving fire destroys row of stores in Manhattan
Memorial service marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
VIDEO: Powerboat goes airborne, crashes during race
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Trump accepts US intelligence report that Russia meddled in election
Suspicious package at subway station turns out to be pressure cooker
Show More
21 children, 2 adults injured when platform collapses in San Diego
Texas church members gather for 1st time since shooting
2 models of fidget spinners recalled due to high levels of lead
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos