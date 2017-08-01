ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hackers claim to leak script for HBO 'Game of Thrones' episode

Hackers claim to have leaked the script for a 'Game of Thrones' episode.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
HBO is investigating after hackers claimed to leak spoilers for the next episode of "Game of Thrones".

The cyberattackers say they've leaked the script for next week's episode of the mega-hit show.

The hack also targeted two other HBO shows with leaked episodes.

In a statement, HBO confirmed the hack but went on to say it's not sure what the damage is yet.

The company says that it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms.

HBO CEO Richard Pepler says in an email to the network's employees that "proprietary information" was stolen in the hack. Spokesman Jeff Cusson would not comment on which specific TV episodes, movies or other video the hackers made off with.

Hacking Hollywood can have significant repercussions. Sony struggled in the aftermath of its huge hack in 2014, which leaked employee emails as well as films.

In April, a hacker claimed to have released episodes of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" before their release by the streaming site.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
