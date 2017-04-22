ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56, AP reports

(Matt Sayles)

HILLEL ITALIE
Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56 and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: 1 year anniversary of Prince's death
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Unforgettable'
Six Flags Great Adventure unveils virtual reality drop ride
Adorable baby animals star in 'Born in China'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police shut down busy Massapequa road after car hits 2 pedestrians
Rangers advance to next round after beating Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6
Man arrested in attempted rape at Shops at Columbus Circle bathroom
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Funeral services held for Ohio victim of Facebook killer
Bomb scare forces evacuation of French Consulate on Upper East Side
Officials investigating after fire damages Brooklyn mosque, deli
Show More
President Trump awards Purple Heart in first visit to Walter Reed
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Police: Bicycling bandits wanted for stealing cell phones in Midtown
NYC joins march to defend science
Man charged with making threatening calls to Jewish centers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
More Photos