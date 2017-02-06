ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood reacts to Lady Gaga's halftime show

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The world is abuzz following Lady Gaga's mind-blowing Super Bowl 51 halftime performance! After the pop songstress blew the roof off of NRG Stadium -- almost literally -- her contemporaries in Hollywood took to social media to react to a show that will surely go down in history.

Take a look back at the moments from the performance that can't be missed:

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga rocks Super Bowl halftime show
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowl 51lady gagaHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'
Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New England Patriots come back to beat Falcons 34-28 in OT
Parents of Karina Vetrano: 'She was just unlucky'
20-year-old man charged in murder of Karina Vetrano
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Police: 1 dead, another injured in Canarsie shooting
Amazing! Woman who lost leg runs first mile using prosthetic
Show More
Brooklyn doctor stranded in Sudan because of travel ban, now back home
3 hurt in Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos