How to get tickets to Frozen on Broadway starting Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Tickets for the much-anticipated Disney Broadway musical Frozen will go on sale this coming Monday!

Single tickets will be available for purchase at FrozenTheMusical.com or by calling the Disney on Broadway hotline at (866) 870-2717 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (8/14).

Group tickets for 20 or more will be available at DisneyTheatricalSales.com or by calling (800) 439-9000.

The St. James Theatre box office will open Monday, November 13, 2017. Performances at the theater will begin on Thursday, February 22, 2018 with the official opening planned for mid-March 2018.



Frozen will also use flexible exchanges and verified resale via Ticketmaster.com. To combat fraud, print-at-home tickets will be completely replaced by Ticketmaster's mobile device entry technology.

Broadway-bound Frozen is told in two acts, including new songs and story material. The stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Two Tony Award winners Michael Grandage and Rob Ashford are directing and choreographing the show.

Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin star as Elsa and Anna. The show will feature more than 40 cast members.

The show will get an out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts beginning next week and continuing through October 1.
