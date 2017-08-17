ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Depp surprises patients at children's hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Depp surprised patients and families at BC Children's Hospital in costume -- and in character -- as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)

Patients and families at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada were surprised with a swashbuckling treat: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The kids were gathered together for a pirate-themed party when Johnny Depp showed up in character.

"I have no sword. I come in peace," he told two kids staring at him in awe.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise had sword fights with many of the young pirates in attendance, and he entertained the parents with jokes about his Davy Jones-themed skincare product.

Depp also strolled around inside the hospital.

"I didn't wake up in the morning knowing that I was going to see Johnny Depp today!" said one patient.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentpirates of the caribbeanjohnny deppchildren's healthfeel goodgood newschildren
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: This cat can't get enough of its shoulder massage
Making Hollywood history in Queens
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, child killed by man who took his own life in NJ
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
Jackpot surges to $510 million after no Powerball winner
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
Confederate symbols to be removed from Bronx college
4 wounded, 1 critically, in Long Island shooting
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
Exclusive: Girl gets help after kids tied up in home invasion
Show More
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Meeting to address health concerns at Brookhaven school
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Push by some Democrats to censure Trump over Charlottesville comments
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Girl gets help after kids tied up in home invasion
Meeting to address health concerns at Brookhaven school
Push by some Democrats to censure Trump over Charlottesville comments
Get free viewing glasses for the solar eclipse
More Video