Kanye West is suing his insurer, Lloyd's of London, for $10 million over the cancellation of his Life of Pablo Tour last year.On October 2, West was in the middle of a show when he heard news that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. He immediately walked off stage, canceling the rest of the show. Seven weeks later, the artist was admitted to a hospital in California for over a week, and the rest of the tour was subsequently canceled.Tours like West's are incredibly expensive, from the production costs, to the venues, to the employees. Due to this, insurance policies for tours are also very costly.West and his touring company, Very Good, are suing Lloyd's of London for an insurance claim. West filed a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in California claiming that the insurance used different tactics to invalidate his claim.In addition to invalidating claims, West's lawyers claim that Lloyd's leaked information to the press and requested examinations under oath as a stalling tactic.This isn't Lloyd's of London's first time being sued by an artists. Last year, the Foo Fighters filed a similar suit against the insurance company after they needed to cancel shows.