  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: The state of the New York City subway system, city council holds hearing
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the lawsuit against singer Usher. (Evan Agostini)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two women and a man are accusing the singer Usher of failing to warn them he allegedly had herpes before an intimate encounter.

The attorney representing the group is filing a lawsuit on Monday that alleges the musician had sexual contact with each of them after 2012 but didn't tell them he had the sexually transmitted disease, which is required by law.

On Monday, attorney Lisa Bloom held a news conference in Midtown Manhattan with one of the accusers, Quantasia Sharpton.



Sharpton said she had sexual contact with Usher at a hotel more than two years ago when she was 19 years old, and that he never warned her about the STD.
She said she never would have consented had she known, and said she never heard from the singer again.

"I feel that my rights were violated," said Sharpton. "I'm speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so he does not do this to anyone else."

She said she is negative for herpes.

"Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports and I would have never consented had I known," Sharpton said.

Bloom cited news reports that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in approximately 2009 and in 2012 settled a case for $1.1 million with a woman who claimed he'd transmitted the disease to her, saying that Usher has not publicly denied the claims.

"We hope that he has not knowingly endangered his sex partners, fans who revered him and who were thrilled to receive his personal attention," said Bloom.

There are two other plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed in California, a woman and a man who are remaining anonymous. At least one of them has the virus.

"Even ordinary people who find themselves swept away by a superstar has the legal right to be respected, which includes being warned about STD's so that each person can make a decision about her own health and her own body," said Bloom.

"Usher, if you are negative please say so," said Sharpton. "If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners so that they can make their own informed decisions. Thank you."

Bloom says other people have reached out to her saying they too were not warned by Usher when they were intimate.

The suit is seeking compensation for exposure to the virus, and the plaintiffs want to make sure that if Usher is positive for herpes that he be required to notify his sexual partners.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitentertainmentMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Jury selection continues as Taylor Swift goes to court
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
73-year-old man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Suspect poses as customer, then tries to rape spa employee
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
City Council to hold oversight hearing over NYC subway system
Man on ATV accused of attacking, hitting NJ officers
Family claims dog died while in cargo hold on United flight
Show More
US nixes sleep apnea screening plan for truckers, train engineers
Newly ordained priest charged with groping teenage girl
Search for suspect who attacked 77-year-old man as he left bank
Lawmakers support CT man fighting deportation
Window washer falls to death
More News
Top Video
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
Nassau officers rush woman to hospital for her organ transplant
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video