Today show host Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Today show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired for inappropriate behavior in the workplace, the network announced Wednesday.

Here is the text of the letter from NBC News President Andrrew Lack that was read on the show.:

"Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, but we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

