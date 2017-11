NYPD detectives and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office are investigating new rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein.Actress Paz de la Huerta claims that in 2010 Weinstein assaulted her at her New York City apartment.She claims he assaulted her again shortly thereafter.De la Huerta is one of more than 50 women to accuse the Oscar-winning co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company of sexual harassment, assault or rape.Weinstein denies any criminal behavior.