  • LIVE VIDEO FDNY graduation ceremony welcomes probationary firefighters
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue; Magazine changes name because it's 'not a beauty contest'

(People/Twitter)

People's Beautiful Issue has a new (gender-neutral) name and a new cover star: Pink.

Alecia Moore (better known as Pink) is a three-time Grammy Award winner and mom to two kids. In the cover story, the magazine focused on the latter.

"I believe in affection," Pink said of her parenting style. "I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

Willow Sage, 6, and Jameson Moon, 15 months, posed for the cover with their mom.


The magazine also asked about the superstar's opinion of gender-neutral parenting. She said she tries to create a gender-neutral environment for her kids, but she added, "I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I'm label-less ... I don't like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything."

In recent years, the Beautiful Issue was the World's Most Beautiful Woman issue. Julia Roberts got the title last year.

People's Jess Cagle explained the name change in an editorial for the magazine.

"This year we're renaming it 'The Beautiful Issue' - to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest," Cagle wrote. "Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry."

This year's full list will be available in the magazine's Beautiful Issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeautyOscarsmoviescelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Soul singer finding success at age 72
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter makes her own mark
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
Woman killed on Southwest flight, 'metal fatigue' blamed
Woman killed on Southwest jet ID'd as bank executive
Southwest scare: Passenger account from inside plane
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Man fatally shot in 7-Eleven parking lot in Linden
Former MTA bus driver found stabbed to death in Brooklyn
Chair thrown at man's head in Greenwich Village McDonald's
Show More
Dad charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Barbara Bush brought honest, grandmotherly style to DC
ICE arrests 225 people in 6 days in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find intruder in bedroom
Exclusive: NJ honor student says she was manhandled by police
More News