ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Reports: Ariana Grande, SNL's Pete Davidson engaged

EMBED </>More Videos

The two have been dating just a few weeks.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The whirlwind romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has taken another step forward with reports the pair is engaged.

The 24-year-olds made their relationship Instagram official less than two weeks ago, after rumors surfaced they were dating.

Both recently got out of long-term relationships.

The couple has not confirmed their engagement, but the pop star posted a tweet shortly after the news went public saying, "I love you."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentariana grandeengagementcelebrity engagements
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News