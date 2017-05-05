The second "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie is what Hollywood likes to call "critic proof" meaning the opinions of reviewers like me simply don't count.The picture is going to make a fortune no matter what reviewers say.You never get a second chance to make a first impression, the old saying goes, and so it is with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."The sequel to a favorite movie from the summer of 2014 is louder and more elaborate, but that doesn't it make it better or even as good.However, the soundtrack of old hits remains as righteous as before.The picture begins in a brilliant way with the "Guardians" battling a monster.The focus is not so much on the action, but on the quirky individuals who made the first movie so charming.Vin Diesel's voice is pretty much unrecognizable as one of the anti-heroes of the first film, now reduced to a mere sprig.Bradley Cooper lends his unique wise-guy persona to "Rocket."For no particular reason "Rocket" has stolen batteries from some people and now "The Sovereign" are after "The Guardians," who once again include Zoe Saldana as the assassin "Gamora," former wrestler Dave Bautista as "Drax" and Michael Rooker as "Yondu."The Ravager" raised "Peter Quill" played by Chris Pratt, but it turns out his real father is a god.This is what comic book fans call "an origin story" and it's no doubt just what fans of the first film want.The second certainly has a bigger budget, even a hint of romance, but this group is best when they bicker back and forth, so why separate "The Guardians" for big blocks of time?The student critics of the group "Kids First" beg to differ. High school senior Clayton writes the second "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is "more thrilling and hilarious than its predecessor."The movie is from Disney, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.