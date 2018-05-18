ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews Marvel's 'Deadpool 2'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The original "Deadpool" in 2016 had the biggest opening of any R rated movie in the history of Hollywood, and the sequel earned $18.6 million on Thursday night and is expected to top that with an expected take of $140 million before Monday.

Like the original, so much of what's here gets delivered with a wink and a nod. But given the original was such a big hit, the sequel isn't going to be as surprising.

Despite its hopeful start, "Deadpool 2" is a downer at first. The mutant played by Ryan Reynolds is so depressed that he tries and fails to kill himself. Colossus calls Wade Wilson/Deadpool to Xavier mansion to recruit him to become one of the X-Men, but Wade has another idea: to form what he calls "a super-duper group" collectively known as X-Force.

Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, tells Deadpool, "I'm lucky." He reminds her, "luck isn't a super power, and certainly not very cinematic," but she soon proves her worth.

This is a great time to be Josh Brolin, who also has a role in the new "Avengers" movie (which Deadpool references by urging him to, "pump the hate brakes, Thanos.") At a time when the faithful fans debate various aspects of Marvel mythology, I love this movie's willingness to make fun of it.

Here, Brolin plays Cable, a cyber-kinetic time traveler looking for revenge by trying to kill a 14-year-old boy.

If you loved the original "Deadpool," then the sequel should satisfy you. This one is not as original nor as inventive or funny, but it still expected to earn even more than the original on opening weekend.

"Marvel" is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewmarvel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: ABC Funny!
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: ABC Funny!
Sandy reviews the squandered talent that is 'Book Club'
Learn to cook with your favorite Broadway stars in Broadway's first cooking show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Playboy model jumps off NYC building with 7-year-old boy
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
Search for answers after deadly NJ school bus crash
Bronx accident leaves 5 injured
Show More
Reports: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
87-year-old man dies days after attack in UWS bank
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
More News