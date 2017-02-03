ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Comedian'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Robert De Niro is back on the big screen this weekend, playing a comedian who is trying to stay funny in the changing world of comedy.

Given that "The Comedian" is set in New York City with some of our finest comics like Billy Crystal making cameo appearances, expectations are higher than they should be.

The premise is terrific, with De Niro's Jackie Burke at that sad point in a performer's life when he is best remembered for a role he played decades earlier. It's a time that's still good for a few bucks, but bad for the ego as people call him not by his own name but that of the character that earned him fame so long ago.

De Niro's old pal and screen buddy Harvey Keitel takes a small role as the overbearing father of Leslie Mann's character. She is best known for her comedies, but here is the only reason to think about seeing the film.

The two meet doing community service after each has been charged with assault, and Jackie senses an opportunity.

He's offensive and makes no apologies for that, but slowly she warms to him despite a 20-plus year age difference.

Danny DeVito is hysterical as the father of the bride, and Patty LuPone has fun as the mother. But despite the stella cast, the film is doomed because De Niro just can't pull off being a comic.

Like the old saying goes, dying is easy, comedy is hard.

There is a good movie somewhere in this material, but "The Comedian" is destined to remain an interesting failure. It's a terrific premise and a fantastic cast, but they can't save a script that tries to be serious and funny but ends up falling flat somewhere in between.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie review
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Space Between Us'
Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Oscar hopefuls and their roles
Backstage with Sandy: Oscar contenders and their roles
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: Man shadowboxing in elevator beats neighbor to death
Trump administration hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
After years apart, travel ban delay, girls reunited with dad
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
7-month-old pit bull puppy survives 5-story fall in NJ
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen
Show More
Girl expelled after suing to play on boys' team reinstated
Judge: Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' will stay on 23-hour lockdown
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Court: Police with warrant can view private Twitter messages
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos