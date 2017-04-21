This weekend in theaters, Katherine Heigl is back on the back screen, starring opposite Rosario Dawson in the new movie "Unforgettable", Hollywood's latest take on a love triangle that turns dangerous.With "The Fate of the Furious" looking to repeat at #1 this weekend, the major Hollywood studios are letting Vin Diesel and company run without too much competition, but we did wonder if "Unforgettable" would live up to its title.Katherine Heigl plays the ex-wife. Rosario Dawson co-stars as the new fiancé.Put a little girl between them and you have the makings of a melodrama!Soon enough, the action is so over the top that "Unforgettable" crosses over into an area I call melo-trauma.I am not the first reviewer to note how this role plays into Heigl's real-life reputation for being difficult, though 'Tessa' carries this to an extreme when she impersonates Julia on-line and flirts with a guy who has beat her up.He's scary enough, but the best scenes are where Heigl and Dawson go one-on-one.Their guy is no match for a non-star who puts the lie in the title, precisely because he is not "Unforgettable".Two ways to look at this: One is to call the movie stupid. The other is to enjoy it as campy fun.I was one of the few men in a theater filled with women for this one, and I had a good time with them.The picture is a drama but a couple of the situations are so absurd, waves of laughter swept through the screening room.Did the filmmakers want us to find it so funny?Surely not, but parts of "Unforgettable are hilarious. Call it 'campy fun'.