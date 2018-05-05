COMIC BOOK

Saturday is Free Comic Book Day

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Nerds, rejoice!

More than 5 million comic books will be given away -- for free -- at participating shops across North America.

FCBD created the day based on the belief that there's a comic book out there for everyone. The selection of freebies is designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels and their tastes.

In addition to giving away comic books, stores will also hold community events like costume contests, creator signings, drawings by guest artists, and more.

Several stores in our area have events of their own! Click here to find a participating store near you.

