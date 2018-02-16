OSCARS

2018 Oscars: Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie and more to present

The first slate of presenters for the 90th Oscars telecast have been announced, and it includes several past Oscar winners and nominees. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The first slate of presenters for the 90th Oscars telecast have been announced, and it includes several past Oscar winners and nominees.

Among the presenters are Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega.

"Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."

It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

Don't miss the Oscars Sunday, March 4 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
entertainment movies celebrity Oscars
