ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stand-up comedy amid the #MeToo, Time's Up movements

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the state of comedy in the wake of the #MeToo, Time's Up movements.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Male comics have been minding their manners in the wake of the #MeToo movement, while female comedians are making jokes at the expense of guys and using their stand-up acts as a platform to remind all of us there is nothing funny about sexism.

So what's happening here? I went to a couple of clubs to find out.

At the Green Room 42, Ellie MacPherson is a female comic looking for laughs after so many women said me too and time's up when it comes to sexism and sexual harassment.

"(It) has emboldened me to create my own content from my personal perspective as a female," she said. "Female comics are becoming less afraid to speak about the inequalities that we have endured."

Ironically, this liberation has come after other women were victimized, after Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault, and Louis C.K. was accused of the same sort of sexual abuse that he used to joke about.

Club owner Caroline Hirsch has noticed the effects of that on her stage.

"When a male performer goes on, I think that he really does check himself about what he can say right now at this moment," she said.

Hirsch, who owns Carolines in Times Square, talked about a leveling of the playing field, because men must be more careful while female comics can be more honest.

As MacPherson tells her audience, "What can you identify with if it's just a bunch of dudes being dudes drinking beer?"

The face of the future is in Midtown and everywhere jokes are told.

"I've been doing this for 35 years," Hirsch said. "And when I started, there were a handful of female comics that could really play the room. Today, there are so many young women who want to be in this business and want to be funny."

And what the audience finds funny is changing too, as jokes once considered permissible are now deemed unacceptable. So if men in particular go too far in certain areas, they risk crowds turning against them.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyoncomedycomediansex assaultsexual harassment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News