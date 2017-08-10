NYFF55

The 55th New York Film Festival Main Slate

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 25 films for the Main Slate of the 55th New York Film Festival, beginning September 28 - October 15.

This year's Main Slate showcases films honored at Cannes included Ruben stlund's Palme d'Or-winner The Square; Robin Campillo's BPM, awarded the Cannes Critics' Prize; and Agns Varda & JR's Faces Places, which took home the Golden Eye.

From Berlin, Aki Kaurismki's Silver Bear-winner The Other Side of Hope and Agnieszka Holland's Alfred Bauer Prize-winner Spoor mark the returns of two New York Film Festival veterans, while Luca Guadagnino's acclaimed Call Me by Your Name will be his NYFF debut.

Also returning are Arnaud Desplechin, Noah Baumbach, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Claire Denis, Philippe Garrel, Lucrecia Martel, and Hong Sang-soo, who has two features in the lineup this year, while filmmakers new to the festival include Sean Baker, Greta Gerwig, Serge Bozon, Dee Rees, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Alain Gomis and Valeska Grisebach.

As previously announced, the NYFF55 Opening Night is Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying, Todd Haynes's Wonderstruck is Centerpiece and Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel will close the festival.

The 55th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night
Last Flag Flying
Dir. Richard Linklater

Centerpiece
Wonderstruck
Dir. Todd Haynes

Closing Night
Wonder Wheel
Dir. Woody Allen

Before We Vanish
Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

BPM (Beats Per Minute)/120 battements par minute
Dir. Robin Campillo

Bright Sunshine In/Un beau soleil intérieur
Dir. Claire Denis

Call Me by Your Name
Dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Day After
Dir. Hong Sang-soo

Faces Places/Visages villages
Dir. Agns Varda & JR

Félicité
Dir. Alain Gomis

The Florida Project
Dir. Sean Baker

Ismael's Ghosts/Les fantmes d'Ismal
Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Lady Bird
Dir. Greta Gerwig

Lover for a Day/L'Amant d'un jour
Dir. Philippe Garrel

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Dir. Noah Baumbach

Mrs. Hyde/Madame Hyde
Dir. Serge Bozon

Mudbound
Dir. Dee Rees

On the Beach at Night Alone
Dir. Hong Sang-soo

The Other Side of Hope/Toivon tuolla puolen
Dir. Aki Kaurismki

The Rider
Dir. Chloé Zhao

Spoor/Pokot
Dir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia Adamik

The Square
Dir. Ruben stlund

Thelma
Dir. Joachim Trier

Western
Dir. Valeska Grisebach

Zama
Dir. Lucrecia Martel

MORE:
Opening Film: Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying
Centerpiece Film: Todd Haynes's Wonderstruck
Closing Film: Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel
Full Festival List: Films and Descriptions
