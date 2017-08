The 55th New York Film Festival Main Slate

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 25 films for the Main Slate of the 55th New York Film Festival , beginning September 28 - October 15.This year's Main Slate showcases films honored at Cannes included Ruben stlund's Palme d'Or-winner The Square; Robin Campillo's BPM, awarded the Cannes Critics' Prize; and Agns Varda & JR's Faces Places, which took home the Golden Eye.From Berlin, Aki Kaurismki's Silver Bear-winner The Other Side of Hope and Agnieszka Holland's Alfred Bauer Prize-winner Spoor mark the returns of two New York Film Festival veterans, while Luca Guadagnino's acclaimed Call Me by Your Name will be his NYFF debut.Also returning are Arnaud Desplechin, Noah Baumbach, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Claire Denis, Philippe Garrel, Lucrecia Martel, and Hong Sang-soo, who has two features in the lineup this year, while filmmakers new to the festival include Sean Baker, Greta Gerwig, Serge Bozon, Dee Rees, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Alain Gomis and Valeska Grisebach.As previously announced, the NYFF55 Opening Night is Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying, Todd Haynes's Wonderstruck is Centerpiece and Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel will close the festival.Dir. Richard LinklaterDir. Todd HaynesDir. Woody AllenDir. Kiyoshi KurosawaDir. Robin CampilloDir. Claire DenisDir. Luca GuadagninoDir. Hong Sang-sooDir. Agns Varda & JRDir. Alain GomisDir. Sean BakerDir. Arnaud DesplechinDir. Greta GerwigDir. Philippe GarrelDir. Noah BaumbachDir. Serge BozonDir. Dee ReesDir. Hong Sang-sooDir. Aki KaurismkiDir. Chloé ZhaoDir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia AdamikDir. Ruben stlundDir. Joachim TrierDir. Valeska GrisebachDir. Lucrecia Martel