UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the 25 films for the Main Slate of the 55th New York Film Festival, beginning September 28 - October 15.
This year's Main Slate showcases films honored at Cannes included Ruben stlund's Palme d'Or-winner The Square; Robin Campillo's BPM, awarded the Cannes Critics' Prize; and Agns Varda & JR's Faces Places, which took home the Golden Eye.
From Berlin, Aki Kaurismki's Silver Bear-winner The Other Side of Hope and Agnieszka Holland's Alfred Bauer Prize-winner Spoor mark the returns of two New York Film Festival veterans, while Luca Guadagnino's acclaimed Call Me by Your Name will be his NYFF debut.
Also returning are Arnaud Desplechin, Noah Baumbach, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Claire Denis, Philippe Garrel, Lucrecia Martel, and Hong Sang-soo, who has two features in the lineup this year, while filmmakers new to the festival include Sean Baker, Greta Gerwig, Serge Bozon, Dee Rees, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Alain Gomis and Valeska Grisebach.
As previously announced, the NYFF55 Opening Night is Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying, Todd Haynes's Wonderstruck is Centerpiece and Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel will close the festival.
The 55th New York Film Festival Main Slate
Opening Night
Last Flag Flying
Dir. Richard Linklater
Centerpiece
Wonderstruck
Dir. Todd Haynes
Closing Night
Wonder Wheel
Dir. Woody Allen
Before We Vanish
Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa
BPM (Beats Per Minute)/120 battements par minute
Dir. Robin Campillo
Bright Sunshine In/Un beau soleil intérieur
Dir. Claire Denis
Call Me by Your Name
Dir. Luca Guadagnino
The Day After
Dir. Hong Sang-soo
Faces Places/Visages villages
Dir. Agns Varda & JR
Félicité
Dir. Alain Gomis
The Florida Project
Dir. Sean Baker
Ismael's Ghosts/Les fantmes d'Ismal
Dir. Arnaud Desplechin
Lady Bird
Dir. Greta Gerwig
Lover for a Day/L'Amant d'un jour
Dir. Philippe Garrel
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Dir. Noah Baumbach
Mrs. Hyde/Madame Hyde
Dir. Serge Bozon
Mudbound
Dir. Dee Rees
On the Beach at Night Alone
Dir. Hong Sang-soo
The Other Side of Hope/Toivon tuolla puolen
Dir. Aki Kaurismki
The Rider
Dir. Chloé Zhao
Spoor/Pokot
Dir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia Adamik
The Square
Dir. Ruben stlund
Thelma
Dir. Joachim Trier
Western
Dir. Valeska Grisebach
Zama
Dir. Lucrecia Martel
