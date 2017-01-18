ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: The Bravest Duck
EMBED </>More News Videos

David Novarro has what's trending.

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The new president gets a new wax figure
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Exclusive: LIRR warned of risks before Atlantic Terminal crash
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Show More
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Deli owner in the Bronx mugged for his cell phone
Bobcat attacks woman, scratches 2 others in Connecticut
More News
Top Video
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
Northport officers use eyedropper to save unconscious newborn
Driver injured when gunfire hits NJ Transit bus
Wild art exhibit in Tribeca combines efforts of artists and animals
More Video