Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: This cat can't get enough of its shoulder massage
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2315071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has more on what's trending Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:10PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Making Hollywood history in Queens
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
Meeting to address health concerns at Brookhaven school
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
NJ teen files lawsuit over alleged police brutality
Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
Show More
Kitten trapped inside car survives 90-mile ride
NYC church removes 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
Get free viewing glasses for the solar eclipse
$430 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing
More than 300 dead, 600 missing after Sierra Leone mudslides
Eyewitness News Update
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York