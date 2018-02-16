GAMES

What's next for Uno? Dos, of course

EMBED </>More Videos

Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

NEW YORK --
What's next for Uno? Dos, of course.

Mattel is launching the new card game Dos in March in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

Dos has similar rules to Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

RELATED: This new version of Monopoly rewards you for cheating

It comes as Mattel tries to turn its business around, mainly by updating classic brands, such as Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars.

The toy maker's revenue fell 11 percent last year, hurt by the bankruptcy filing of Toys'R'Us and the changing tastes of kids, who are increasingly reaching for a tablet instead of a toy.

Uno, however, was a bright spot: The company says Uno sales were up 12 percent in 2017 from the year before. Mattel, which is based in El Segundo, California, has sought to sell Uno in more places, including dollar stores and video game shops. And it has also been chasing trends, releasing Uno cards with emojis, baby animals or unicorns.

An Uno smartphone app is in the works for the spring, and Mattel already has launched a way to play the card game through Facebook Messenger.

It may follow a similar a strategy with Dos, says Ray Adler, who oversees Mattel Inc.'s games unit.

Dos, which costs $5.99, will first be sold at Target in March and then roll out to other stores in August.

It took two years to develop Dos, mainly to make sure playing the game was different enough from Uno. But don't expect to see Tres anytime soon, says Adler.

"We're happy where we are with Dos right now," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmattelgamesbusinessu.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAMES
This new version of Monopoly rewards you for cheating
This record-breaking Game Boy really plays
Old school Game Boy baffles new age toddler
Jersey Shore town checks boardwalk games in annual tradition
More games
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation
$300,000+ raised for kids to see 'Black Panther'
Excitement, expectations high at NYC 'Black Panther' premiere
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with girl for sex
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
All schools in Nutley, NJ closed Friday due to 'security threat'
Family, friend killed in fiery crash involving stolen car in Ridge
Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in Mariah Woods' death
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC bomb-making
Community mourns in wake of Florida school shooting
Show More
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Florida student credits LI native with 'saving her life'
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
Arrest in shooting death of aspiring rapper in Bronx
Suspect wanted in MTA guard attack in Brooklyn
More News
Top Video
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Woman stood up in search for missed connection on subway
McDonald's banishing cheeseburgers from Happy Meals
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video