NEW YORK (WABC) --The Paley Center celebrated the 35th anniversary of "Wheel of Fortune," the highest rated syndicated show in television history, with an event with Pat Sajak and Vanna White in person on Wednesday!
Pat Sajak and Vanna White with series executive producer Harry Friedman took a spin through Wheel history, reliving memorable moments.
They also discussed how the game show is produced on a daily basis, as well as how the program has evolved through the decades.
The evening featured classic clips, and they took questions from the audience.
Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon served as moderator.
The event kicked off the Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game exhibit at the Paley Center for Media, located on West 52nd Street between Fifth an Sixth avenues in Manhattan. It features interactive games, photos, memorabilia, and videos - all on display until December 3.
If you'd like to get tickets to the exhibit, go to paley.me/wheel.