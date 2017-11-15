ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wheel of Fortune' night at The Paley Center in NYC celebrates 35 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon moderated the event.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Paley Center celebrated the 35th anniversary of "Wheel of Fortune," the highest rated syndicated show in television history, with an event with Pat Sajak and Vanna White in person on Wednesday!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White with series executive producer Harry Friedman took a spin through Wheel history, reliving memorable moments.

They also discussed how the game show is produced on a daily basis, as well as how the program has evolved through the decades.

The evening featured classic clips, and they took questions from the audience.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon served as moderator.

The event kicked off the Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game exhibit at the Paley Center for Media, located on West 52nd Street between Fifth an Sixth avenues in Manhattan. It features interactive games, photos, memorabilia, and videos - all on display until December 3.

If you'd like to get tickets to the exhibit, go to paley.me/wheel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwheel of fortuneNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to get tickets to a Wheel of Fortune night in NYC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This perfect view of Macy's parade costs $$$$
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter on 'GMA'
How to get tickets to a Wheel of Fortune night in NYC
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for information
EXCLUSIVE: Guard stabbed in police-involved shooting speaks out
Exclusive: Teacher speaks out about failing kids over pledge
Aussie admiring ESB's rainbow lights falls to death
Police: Wife of California gunman found dead in home
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter on 'GMA'
Suspects wanted in engagement ring thefts in NYC
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 to life
Show More
Teens who escaped detention center captured, 1 still loose
Heroic high school coach saved stabbed woman
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
3 UCLA players suspended indefinitely after China arrests
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
More News
Top Video
This perfect view of Macy's parade costs $$$$
Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for information
EXCLUSIVE: Guard stabbed in police-involved shooting speaks out
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
More Video