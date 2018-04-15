  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Ferrell suffers minor injuries in California rollover crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reveals new information on a rollover crash that involved actor Will Ferrell.

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, California --
Actor Will Ferrell suffered minor injuries after the SUV he was riding in flipped over on a Los Angeles freeway.

Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after the limousine SUV in which they were traveling was struck by another vehicle and overturned on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver of a Toyota veered into the HOV lane and collided "into the rear end of the Lincoln Navigator," said Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.

"That collision caused the Navigator to hit the center divider and subsequently overturn," Reynoso said.

The four patients who were transported to hospitals included a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was listed in stable condition after being critically hurt. The other three suffered minor injuries.

The group was traveling back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Toyota was unharmed.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The CHP said Ferrell was taken to Mission Hospital. He has since been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, who said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwill ferrellcrashaccidententertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
'Roseanne' actress seeking help for her 'battles'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Investigation into death of alleged shoplifter after altercation
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
Search on for man who opened fire inside Brooklyn bar
AccuWeather Alert: Temps drop, heavy rain on the way
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
Police hunt for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in Brooklyn
Show More
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Prospect Park in protest
Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter 'not going' to Yankees series in Bronx
Argument over dog's real owner leads to court custody battle
More News