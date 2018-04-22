Ex-wife: Suspected killer in incestuous triple murder-suicide had 'explosive' temper

There is new information about the accused killer in an alleged incestuous triple-murder suicide that spanned three states.

The ex-wife of suspected gunman Steven Pladl claims he had a history of abusive behavior. She says he had an explosive temper and legally owned at least four firearms.

Police say Pladl killed his 20-year-old biological daughter and the seven-month old son they had together.

Officers say Pladl also killed his adoptive father and then killed himself.

