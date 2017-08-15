FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Family and friends gathered Tuesday to bid a final farewell to the the high school football player who died during an accident at practice last week.
Joshua Mileto's teammates stood in support of their fallen teammate outside St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, while Mileto's brothers, parents and other family followed close behind.
"All my love and prayers are with them," friend Alison Arroyo said. "He was a beautiful boy. He will be very much missed by all. God is watching over him and everyone here today."
The 16-year-old died during a football training session at Sachem High School East, as the boys were carrying a 400-pound log over their heads as part of a conditioning exercise.
The log slipped and crashed on Mileto's head.
"He loved athletics, so it's kind of sad he died doing what he loved the most," one mourner said. "But he's in a good place, and God is with him. And we bless the family and everything."
Dozens of people from the Sachem community came out to show their support for Mileto's family.
"It's absolutely amazing what the community here has done," Lake Ronkonkoma resident Susan Boneoli said. "Our children are involved in sports in the Sachem district, and it's just amazing what they do for the kids. And I'm sure his memory will live on for a very long time."
The Joshua Mileto Memorial Fund has raised more than $77,000.
"My son is distraught from it, destroyed," Holtsville resident Joe Canone said. "He'll get through it. Very sad."
Hundreds stopped by to pay their respects at a wake in Medford Monday.