Funeral services held for Long Island high school football player killed by log

Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Family and friends gathered Tuesday to bid a final farewell to the the high school football player who died during an accident at practice last week.

Joshua Mileto's teammates stood in support of their fallen teammate outside St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, while Mileto's brothers, parents and other family followed close behind.

"All my love and prayers are with them," friend Alison Arroyo said. "He was a beautiful boy. He will be very much missed by all. God is watching over him and everyone here today."

The 16-year-old died during a football training session at Sachem High School East, as the boys were carrying a 400-pound log over their heads as part of a conditioning exercise.
The log slipped and crashed on Mileto's head.

"He loved athletics, so it's kind of sad he died doing what he loved the most," one mourner said. "But he's in a good place, and God is with him. And we bless the family and everything."

Dozens of people from the Sachem community came out to show their support for Mileto's family.

"It's absolutely amazing what the community here has done," Lake Ronkonkoma resident Susan Boneoli said. "Our children are involved in sports in the Sachem district, and it's just amazing what they do for the kids. And I'm sure his memory will live on for a very long time."

The Joshua Mileto Memorial Fund has raised more than $77,000.

"My son is distraught from it, destroyed," Holtsville resident Joe Canone said. "He'll get through it. Very sad."

Hundreds stopped by to pay their respects at a wake in Medford Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
high school footballstudent diesFarmingville
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mom, kids injured after tree falls on people in Central Park
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters
Show More
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos