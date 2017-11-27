ADOPTION

Adopted siblings spend Thanksgiving together with new families

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California --
Four siblings who were up for adoption got to spend Thanksgiving together with their new families in Orange County, California.

A big holiday gathering is what the Roach family always dreamed of. Eric Roach has two grown children from a previous relationship, and after he married his wife Colleen six years ago, they decided to adopt.

"Eric kept saying one and I kept thinking, 'Well, maybe two,' and we have three!" she said.

The couple adopted three sisters three years ago: 5-year-old Anna, 7-year-old Evelyn and 10-year-old Natalie.

"We would never want to break these girls up, and we realized that a lot of people aren't fortunate to be able to take on three," Eric shared.

The couple later learned that the girls had a little brother, Aaron. He's 3 years old now but was just 6 months old when he was placed in foster care.

Colleen and Eric couldn't take on a fourth child, so Eric's sister Christie stepped in and became Aaron's foster mother.

Christie Roach fell in love with Aaron and soon adopted him. As for his sisters? They adore their little brother.

"It's just so important to complete the family, to have all the siblings together," Christie said.

"There are so many amazing kids out there that just need someone to believe in them and to love them consistently," Colleen shared. "It's a beautiful blessing for everybody involved."
