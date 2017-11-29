FAMILY & PARENTING

Arkansas couple naming first-born after Olive Garden

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple names baby after Olive Garden. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 29, 2017. (Shutterstock)

An Arkansas couple, whose last name is Garton, has chosen the name Olivia for their first-born daughter.

That's Olivia Garton.

Justin and Jordan Garton admit they are quite fond of the Olive Garden restaurant chain and had wanted an Italian name.

The Gartons say they actually spent seven straight weeks eating nothing but Olive Garden.

The chain has reached out to the couple, promising to give Olivia an early birthday present. She's due December 7th.

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbabyrestaurant
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Paid family leave: Watch our Town Hall Meeting here on abc7NY now!
Why newborns are wrapped in the same striped blanket
Online elves hunt down Christmas toy for boy with autism
Adopted siblings spend Thanksgiving together with new families
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
FBI asking whether new images could be missing girl
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Heed this warning if you have the newest Mac OS
Dog stolen at gunpoint while being walked in NJ
Police: Possible suspect in mall shooting surrenders
Show More
Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's found
Suspect sprays unknown substance on man and toddler
Gunman killed after opening fire from high-rise
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Conservative speaker arrested following altercation at UConn
More News
Top Video
NYC dessert bar offers a six-course tasting menu
GOP tax overhaul bill takes crucial step ahead
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
UN Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launch
More Video