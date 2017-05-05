Family's kids born on consecutive days in May, years apart

Break out the birthday cake, five times in a row.For the Falk family of Hewlett, Long Island, the month of May is filled with celebrations -- one right after another.Five out of the seven members of the family were born in May, with four of them on consecutive days that are years apart.Betty Falk gave birth to four of her kids on consecutive days, 12 years apart from oldest to youngest.Twins Jenna and John (22) were born on May 6, 1995, Jamie (30) was delivered on May 7, 1987, and Jason (33) joined the world on May 8, 1984.Even their father, Jeffrey, celebrates his birthday in May. But it's a little later in the month.The two anomalies are a middle child and Betty. Their birthdays fall in different parts of the year.That's still a lot of celebrating! Happy Birthday!