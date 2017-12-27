  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
FAMILY & PARENTING

Here are the most popular NYC baby names in 2016

Check out NYC's top baby names of 2016. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City health officials say Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in New York City last year.

Liam rose from the number two spot while Ethan, the favorite in 2015, fell to third. Olivia remained the top name after edging out Sophia in 2015, which had been the city's most popular girl's name since 2012.

Health Department officials announced Wednesday that birth certificate records show 710 babies named Liam and 564 babies called Olivia were born in New York City in 2016.

Behind Sophia, Emma and Isabella were third and fourth while Jacob was second for the boys.

Here's list of the top 10 for girls:
1. Olivia
2. Sophia
3. Emma
4. Isabella
5. Mia
6. Ava
7. Emily
8. Leah
9. Sarah
10. Madison

And here's the top 10 list for boys:
1. Liam
2. Jacob
3. Ethan
4. Noah
5. Aiden
6. Matthew
7. Daniel
8. Lucas
9. Michael
10. Dylan

In all there were 58,735 girls and 61,632 boys born in 2016.

The number of overall births decreased 1 percent from 121,673 to 120,367.

Here's a look at the number of births by borough:

Manhattan - 17,199
Bronx - 19,474
Brooklyn - 40,125
Queens - 26,794
Staten Island - 5,357

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
