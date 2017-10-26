HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

Advocate Children's Hospital holds the annual contest to bring some fun and normalcy for the families in the NICU. (Advocate Children's Hospital)

Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon October 31 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
