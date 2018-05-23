FAMILY & PARENTING

Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of parents' Syracuse home

EMBED </>More Videos

Gio Benitez reports that the man says he is not a burden.

Gio Benitez
SYRACUSE, New York --
30-year-old Michael Rotondo is speaking out hours after a New York judge ordered him to move out of his parents' home where he's lived rent-free for the past eight years.

"You're going to make it so that these people can just throw me out instead of letting me stay. I'm not bothering them living here," Michael Rotondo said.

These are the people now suing Rotondo, his very own parents, trying to evict him from their home. On Tuesday, Rotondo, acting as his own attorney, appearing in New York's Supreme Court claiming that his parents should have given him six months to find alternate housing. It's a point the judge called "outrageous."

"I'm not a burden to them in the home. They don't provide laundry or food. It's really a moot point for them to seek me to be ejected," Rotondo said.

In court documents, Mark and Christina Rotondo say they tried for months to get their unemployed son to move out. They sent him five letters asking him to leave, and gave him $1,100 so he could find a place to stay.

"One of the things that they mentioned in that letter in several of those letters is we want you to go and get a job right. Have you done that?" Benitez asked.

"No. I have. I've got a business that I that I get income from. And I'm expecting that I will be able to. Overwhelmingly, I can't imagine it to be here past three months," Rotondo said.

He says his parents asked him to move after he lost custody of his son eight months ago, when, he says, he needed them most.

"After you lose your son. And then shortly afterwards it's like, 'Hey you lost your son and get out of the house.' I was devastated when I lost my son," Rotondo said. "There's these people who are considering that I just want to stay here forever, I don't want to pay rent. No, I don't like living here at all."

Rotondo plans to appeal the decision.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 ABC, Inc.)
Related
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Baby boom: 7 firefighters welcome newborns months apart
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
Birth rates in US hit 30-year low, despite good economy
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Video: 2 elderly women mugged in Woodlawn, Bronx
Plan to upgrade subway system to be unveiled at MTA meeting
Trump to visit Long Island for event on defeating MS-13
2 injured when row of stores catch fire in Brooklyn
'Shark Tank' producer goes after con artist who stung him
Some Ford Explorer owners say SUV is making them sick
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at age 85
Show More
Teen with autism runs among traffic along I-95
Child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown
NTSB recommends seatbelts on all new school buses
Bus driver in NJ school bus crash had 14 license suspensions
Police find guns, drugs, bomb-making materials in Bronx raid
More News