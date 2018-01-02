WEDDING PROPOSAL

Massachusetts man goes billboard big for his unique proposal

A Massachusetts man let his whole town know he wanted to pop the question. (KTRK)

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts man asked his girlfriend to marry him in very public fashion.

He plastered the question on a billboard.

The man said he wanted to come up with a unique way to propose.

He told his girlfriend he wanted to take her to an event in Boston. He then pretended to get lost and had to pull over to look up directions.

He parked right in front of the billboard and then popped the question.

The bride-to-be said she was shocked by the proposal. And, of course, she said "yes."

