DISABILITY ISSUES

Addy & Uno: Musical starring characters with disabilities spreads message of kindness

By Eyewitness News
THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
The off-Broadway musical for kids "Addy & Uno" is getting a lot of buzz, as it brings awareness to developmental disabilities and spreads kindness.

"Addy & Uno" is the first family musical about disability, friendship and kindness, said Tom D'Angora, a producer with the show.

The interactive, 45-minute musical follows a young mathematician named Uno, who happens to have autism.

He joins the school math competition and, at first, is afraid, but his group of friends, who also have disabilities help him overcome those hurdles.

"It also is a musical about inclusion, about kindness and about friendship, which we can all use a lot more of these days," D'Angora said.

"Addy & Uno" isn't just for people with disabilities -- it's for everybody, said Anastasia Somoza, another producer.

"It gives children with disabilities the opportunity for the first time to see themselves on the theatrical stage, but it's also something all children can enjoy," she said.

"Addy & Uno" is currently playing at the Kirk Theatre on West 42nd Street Saturdays and Sundays at noon until the end of April.

For ticket information, visit www.addyanduno.com.

