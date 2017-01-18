FAMILY & PARENTING

Northport officers use eyedropper to save newborn who wasn't breathing

(Northport Village Police Department's Facebook Page)

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Two Northport police officers and a 911 operator are being hailed as heroes and praised for their quick thinking and action after they saved the life of a newborn baby who was not breathing.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, when officers Devin Humphreys and Steven Golub responded to a call of a woman in labor at a home on Fifth Avenue.

911 operator Dana Gunther stayed on the line with the male caller, who told her the child had been born on the bathroom floor. She gave instructions on how to care for the baby, but it soon became clear the newborn was not breathing.

While she gave instructions on how to revive the baby, the officers arrived to find the mother sitting on the bathroom floor with the baby in her arms and the umbilical cord still attached. They said the baby was dark blue in color and was unconscious.

Officer Humphreys found that there was a compete airway obstruction and attempted to clear it using her finger, with no success. The officers then located an eyedropper inside the residence and used it to remove fluid from the baby's nose, mouth and throat.

After several moments, the child began to breath, cough and cry. The mother and child were transported to Huntington Hospital, and both are expected to make a full recovery.
