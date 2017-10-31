HALLOWEEN

Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital

These adorable costumes were knitted by a NICU nurse. (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

The smallest patients at an Atlanta hospital were adorably dressed up for their first Halloween in special costumes that were knitted by a nurse.

Tara Fankhauser has worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite for five years. She began knitting costumes for her infant patients last year.

The costumes typically take anywhere two hours to a whole day to make. This year she made more than 30 costumes, which include a pumpkin, gumball machine and Pinocchio.
