Surprise! NYC couple gets engaged during 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

An NYC couple celebrated their special moment with the help of Kelly, Ryan and the entire studio audience on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." (kellyandryan.com)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York City couple celebrated their special moment with the help of Kelly, Ryan and the entire studio audience on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest looked on in awe as Justin surprised Nicole and proposed to her during a commercial break for Friday's show.


The Upper West Side couple even got a shout out from the hosts when the show came back on air -- so all of America could share in their joy.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!


