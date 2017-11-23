FAMILY & PARENTING

Thanksgiving with 5 adopted siblings & mom who kept them together

By
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Inside their sparse East New York apartment there is an abundance of love and sharing among the Westbrooks, mom Kim and her five adopted foster children. " It wasn't planned that way, it happened that way, " Westbrooks said.

Over the course of 17 years, Ms. Westbrooks kept a family in crisis intact by adopting first, Roberto, then is sister Brianna, later adopting little brother Tyler, a few years later, sister August and, most recently with help from New York Foundling charity, their baby brother Xavier.

"I couldn't let the other kids go," Westbrooks said. "I didn't want them to be stranded nowhere, so it became my job to keep them all together."

And she did. The five brothers and sisters seem well aware that if not for their adoptive mom, it's unlikely they'd be together this Thanksgiving or ever.

"I'm thankful for my mom, because without her none of this would be possible," said Briana, 16 years old.

"I'm happy she took five kids, I don't know many people who do that, it's really crazy, my mom is amazing," said Roberto, 17 years old.

Ms. Westbrooks kept the siblings together against great odds and she will tell you it's not been easy.

So what have they given her? "Love, they gave me love." Westbrooks said, "I wouldn't feel complete without them."

Rather than broken and living apart, the Westbrooks' siblings are complete, together, and thankful.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyadoptionfoster carefoster kidsthanksgivingEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Holocaust survivor, 102, reunites with newly discovered nephew
First female MTA elevator mechanic dies giving birth to twins
Teen in foster care adopted by former teacher
Twins born joined at the head go home after 485 days
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Local stores open early as holiday shopping season kicks off
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Trump credits troops for military advances on Thanksgiving
NYPD ramps up security for the Thanksgiving parade
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Bowery Mission serves up meals on Thanksgiving
Show More
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Woman arrested after crashing car with kids inside
Suspect arrested in vandalism of two mosques
Hamilton Heights fire victims share Thanksgiving meal
Search on for suspect who punched, bit, sexually assaulted woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos