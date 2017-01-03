FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth to quadruplets while battling cancer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Fort Campbell soldier and his wife have four tiny reasons to celebrate 2017. (KTRK)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
A mother battling cancer has four tiny reasons to celebrate 2017.

She and her husband are the proud parents of quadruplets!

Kayla Gaytan says she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma early last year.

The Tennessee mom says she was completely surprised when she found out she was pregnant, because she had just finished up five months of chemotherapy and was in remission.

Fast forward to a month ago and that's when Gaytan began, once again, noticing symptoms of her cancer.

A biopsy confirmed what she had feared.

"You think you've beat it the first time. When it comes back, you're just wondering why get pregnant with these four babies and then, you know, something like this happens," said Kayla.

Gaytan says she's now looking forward to taking on cancer for a second time.
Related Topics:
familyfamilycancerTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Two-year twins: Babies born minutes apart have different birth years
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Here are the most popular baby names in New York City
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Exclusive: 2015 Suffolk Marathon funds not yet given to veterans
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Show More
Elderly woman found mysteriously injured at apartment in Deer Park
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video