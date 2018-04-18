GLAM LAB

Should you try microneedling?

The beauty trend promises to boost collagen to the surface leaving your skin tighter, clearer and glowing.

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
I willingly let someone prick needles all over my face! That's right ... I tried microneedling.

The beauty trend promised to boost collagen to the surface leaving your skin tighter, clearer and glowing.

I specifically tried the Vivace Treatment which uses radio frequency for a faster turnaround. Meaning, my face didn't look bloody and bruised after the treatment (thank goodness).

That doesn't mean it didn't come with some pain! It's a pricey, and slightly scary process ... but in my humble opinion, worth it!
