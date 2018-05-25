GLAM LAB

This season's hottest makeup trends: FAKE FRECKLES and more

This summer it's all about bold eyes, flush tones... and fake freckles?! Glam Lab tests out the hottest makeup trends.

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
The warm weather is here and so are the hottest makeup trends!

This summer, it's all about bold eyes, flush tones ... and fake freckles?! That's right. The little specks some naturally get from the sun is the hot new look.

If I'm going to try out such bizarre trends, I wanted to learn from one of the best. I met up with New Yorker Ramy Gafni to learn all about it!

He's not only a celebrity makeup artist but has been deemed "The Brow Whisperer" and "The Brow Guru" by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

He also has his own extremely successful makeup line, Ramy Cosmetics.

These makeup looks are certainly bold! Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see how it's done ... and if they're worth a try.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
