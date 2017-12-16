A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed by an FBI agent and Yonkers police officer Friday.It happened near the intersection of Mclean Avenue and Aqueduct Avenue in Yonkers.The incident turned a residential neighborhood into a scene of gunfire and mayhem, as the chaos sent some running for safety."Everybody was like running. You know. They heard something, they were running," said Abraham Altreb, a deli worker.Witnesses say they heard several loud bangs.They weren't sure in the thick of it what it was."I knew that something happened," a witness said."I didn't really know what was going on," another said.Sources say the commotion was gunshots fired by law enforcement, followed by the sound of a car crashing over and over.The FBI and the Yonkers task force were conducting surveillance on a bank robbery suspect.When he got in his car, officers tried to arrest him.That's when sources say the suspect hit the gas, ramming multiple police vehicles.They believe the man was armed.The suspect was shot and rushed to a hospital where he later died."The customers when they came back, they were like, 'Somebody got shot! Somebody got shot,'" Altreb said.No law enforcement officers were seriously hurt in this incident.The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.----------