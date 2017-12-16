OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

FBI agent, officer involved in shooting that killed alleged bank robbery suspect in Yonkers

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports from Yonkers.

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed by an FBI agent and Yonkers police officer Friday.

It happened near the intersection of Mclean Avenue and Aqueduct Avenue in Yonkers.

The incident turned a residential neighborhood into a scene of gunfire and mayhem, as the chaos sent some running for safety.

"Everybody was like running. You know. They heard something, they were running," said Abraham Altreb, a deli worker.

Witnesses say they heard several loud bangs.

They weren't sure in the thick of it what it was.

"I knew that something happened," a witness said.

"I didn't really know what was going on," another said.

Sources say the commotion was gunshots fired by law enforcement, followed by the sound of a car crashing over and over.

The FBI and the Yonkers task force were conducting surveillance on a bank robbery suspect.

When he got in his car, officers tried to arrest him.

That's when sources say the suspect hit the gas, ramming multiple police vehicles.

They believe the man was armed.

The suspect was shot and rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"The customers when they came back, they were like, 'Somebody got shot! Somebody got shot,'" Altreb said.

No law enforcement officers were seriously hurt in this incident.

The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FBIofficer involved shootingYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
Body cameras show deadly officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in New York City
Icy roads in some spots, but higher temps will bring melting
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
Man shot while walking on Upper West Side
MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in NJ cocaine bust
GOP leaders move to appease Rubio, finalize big tax bill
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
Show More
Video shows sanitation worker stealing package
Judge temporarily blocks new Trump rules on birth control
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
More News
Top Video
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
More Video