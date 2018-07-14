FDNY lieutenant helps stop robbery, assault of elderly person in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
The FDNY is praising one of its lieutenants for helping stop the robbery and assault of an elderly person in Queens.

Lieutenant Dwaynne Coley was driving down Astoria Boulevard when he heard screaming.

An elderly person had been punched in the face during a restaurant robbery.

As two civilians grabbed the suspect, Coley called for assistance and attended to the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

