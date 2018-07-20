PERSONAL FINANCE

Best friends in Westchester County split winning $5 million scratch off ticket

Amy Freeze reports on the long-time friends who won the lottery together.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
Two lucky long-time friends are thrilled to have won the lottery together and will split their earnings.

Former truck driver Salvatore Garro, 63, and retired mechanic Dominick Belfiore, 66, met 15 years ago and describe themselves as being as close as brothers.

The best friends each put $50 in to buy $100 worth of tickets and ended up winning $5 million on a $10 Set For Life scratch off.

The winning ticket brought them both to tears and now they plan to spoil their families -- but first up is a joint vacation to Aruba.

The store owner where they bought the winning ticket says Set For Life is his number one seller -- and after almost two decades of selling scratch offs, he is thrilled to celebrate with them.

The lottery winners say with good fortune on their side and some extra money in their pockets, they are going to try their luck and play Mega Millions next.

