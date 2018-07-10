If you shopped online at Macy's, make sure you check your credit card statement.
Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.
It apparently targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.
Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.
The company is offering free protection services to customers.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
CHECK YOUR ACCOUNT: Macy's data breach targeted customers who shopped online
PERSONAL FINANCE
More Personal Finance
Top Stories