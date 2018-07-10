PERSONAL FINANCE

If you shopped online at Macy's, make sure you check your credit card statement.

Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.

It apparently targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.

Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.

The company is offering free protection services to customers.

