Some New Year's resolutions that can give your finances a boost

NEW YORK (WABC) --You can start off your new year by giving your finances a boost, starting with a resolution to improve your credit score.
Tiffany Aliche is known as "The Budgetnista" and she is helping thousands of women achieve their financial resolutions in the new year.
She's launched the "Live Richer Challenge: Credit Edition" which is a free challenge that's helping women increase their credit scores and clean up their credit reports in 22 days.
Tiffany has spoken at hundreds of events globally, and is the author of two #1 Amazon Bestselling books.
She joined us on Eyewitness News Sunday Morning to share the core methods of her game plan to financial success.
For more information, visit: http://thebudgetnista.com/